Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 33.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR is 52 litres & Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid Max Torque: 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres Mileage of ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR is 23.24 kmpl.