Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
27.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage23.24 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all Innova Hycross specs and features

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR Latest Updates

Innova Hycross is a 8 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR in Delhi is Rs. 27.87 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres
    • Mileage of VX Hybrid 8 STR is 23.24 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR Price

    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    ₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,06,000
    RTO
    2,56,600
    Insurance
    1,24,234
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    27,87,334
    EMI@59,911/mo
    Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    23.24 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    184 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    1208 Km
    Battery
    Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Engine
    1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    17 / 60 R215
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Torsion beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    17 / 60 R215
    Length
    4755 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Width
    1845 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    8 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Interior Colours
    Black/Cheshnut
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR EMI
    EMI53,920 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,08,600
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,08,600
    Interest Amount
    7,26,576
    Payable Amount
    32,35,176

    Toyota Innova Hycross other Variants

    G-SLF 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,30,000
    RTO
    1,99,000
    Insurance
    1,02,022
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,31,522
    EMI@45,815/mo
    Add to Compare
    G-SLF 8 STR
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    GX 7 STR
    ₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    GX 8 STR
    ₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹27.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹32.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹33.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
