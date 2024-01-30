Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GX 7 STR is 52 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: TNGA Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres Mileage of GX 7 STR is 16.13 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less