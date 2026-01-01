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Innova HycrossPriceMileageSpecifications
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Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
114 Offers Available
Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage23.24 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all Innova Hycross specs and features

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Prices

The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR, equipped with a TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid and Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹29.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Innova Hycross deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Colours

The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystel Shine, Super White, Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR is powered by a 1987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 184 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Innova Hycross's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Invicto priced between ₹24.97 Lakhs - 28.61 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 26.4 Lakhs.

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Specs & Features

The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Price

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR

₹29.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,90,400
RTO
2,74,900
Insurance
1,05,024
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,70,824
EMI@63,855/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
Battery Capacity
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1208 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
206 Nm
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Torsion beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4755 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1845 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black/Cheshnut
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Toyota Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR EMI
EMI57,469 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
26,73,741
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
26,73,741
Interest Amount
7,74,406
Payable Amount
34,48,147

Toyota Innova Hycross other Variants

Innova Hycross GX 7 STR

₹21.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,86,200
RTO
2,09,700
Insurance
83,106
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,79,506
EMI@46,846/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Innova Hycross GX 8 STR

₹21.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,900
RTO
2,10,200
Insurance
83,224
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,84,824
EMI@46,960/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR

₹23.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,12,000
RTO
2,23,000
Insurance
86,247
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,21,747
EMI@49,903/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross GX (O) 7 STR

₹23.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,25,200
RTO
2,24,400
Insurance
86,576
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,36,676
EMI@50,224/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR

₹29.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,95,300
RTO
2,75,400
Insurance
1,05,160
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,76,360
EMI@63,974/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR

₹31.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,84,300
RTO
2,94,700
Insurance
1,10,301
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,89,801
EMI@68,561/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR

₹31.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,89,200
RTO
2,95,200
Insurance
1,10,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,95,333
EMI@68,680/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR

₹34.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,20,200
RTO
3,18,800
Insurance
1,16,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,56,218
EMI@74,288/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR

₹35.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,82,900
RTO
3,25,200
Insurance
1,18,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,27,024
EMI@75,810/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

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13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
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