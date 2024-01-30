Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 27.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 27.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VX Hybrid 7 STR is 52 litres & Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid Max Torque: 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres Mileage of VX Hybrid 7 STR is 23.24 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less