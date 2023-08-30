Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche Cayenne on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.39 Crore.
The on road price for Porsche Cayenne top variant goes up to Rs. 2.11 Crore in Chandigarh.
Porsche Cayenne comes with a choice of engine options.
Porsche Cayenne on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.39 Crore.
The on road price for Porsche Cayenne top variant goes up to Rs. 2.11 Crore in Chandigarh.
Porsche Cayenne comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Porsche Cayenne Base and the most priced model is Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
The Porsche Cayenne on road price in Chandigarh for 2995.0 to 3996.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.39 Crore - 2.11 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Porsche Cayenne dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
Porsche Cayenne on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Porsche Cayenne is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr in Chandigarh, Land Rover Range Rover Sport which starts at Rs. 1.64 Cr in Chandigarh and Maserati Levante starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price Porsche Cayenne Base ₹ 1.39 Crore Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid ₹ 1.87 Crore Porsche Cayenne Turbo ₹ 2.11 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price