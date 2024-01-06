Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 79.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC top variant goes up to Rs. 82.41 Lakhs in Vadodara. Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a choice of engine options. Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 79.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC top variant goes up to Rs. 82.41 Lakhs in Vadodara. Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC. The Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price in Vadodara for 1993 to 1999 cc engine ranges between Rs. 79.84 - 82.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz GLC dealers and showrooms in Vadodara for best offers. Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price breakup in Vadodara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Vadodara, Audi Q7 which starts at Rs. 79.99 Lakhs in Vadodara and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Vadodara. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC ₹ 79.84 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC ₹ 82.41 Lakhs