Mercedes-Benz GLC On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
92.26 - 93.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
GLC Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 96.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC top variant goes up to Rs. 93.51 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram. Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a choice of 1999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC₹ 96.01 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC₹ 93.51 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

300 4MATIC

₹96.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,90,000
RTO
16,94,800
Insurance
3,15,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
96,01,188
EMI@2,06,367/mo
Close

220d 4MATIC

₹93.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Wrangler Price in Thiruvananthapuram
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X3 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Grand Cherokee Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
F-Pace Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q5 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

69.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XC60 Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz GLC News

Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 come as strng alternatives against the Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Is Mercedes-Benz GLC your dream car? Here are a few alternatives to consider
9 Nov 2024
Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC gets a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbo petrol with tech borrowed from F1 cars
New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC launched in India at 1.11 crore
8 Aug 2024
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow
7 Aug 2024
Mercedes will drive in the first variant of the new generation GLC SUV which was launched last year. It will also replace the existing C-Class lineup with the new CLE cabriolet.
Mercedes-Benz to launch two new cars next month, including the AMG GLC coupe
16 Jul 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLC News

Mercedes-Benz GLC Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
5 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz GLC FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 93.51 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.90 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 3.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 74.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.11 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 93.51 Lakhs.

