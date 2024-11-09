What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 93.51 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.90 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thiruvananthapuram? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 3.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.