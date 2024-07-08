Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 74.17 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz EQB top variant goes up to Rs. 81.02 Lakhs in Thane.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Plus and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQB dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 60.95 Lakhs in Thane, Volvo XC60 which starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs in Thane and Lexus UX 300e starting at Rs. 75 Lakhs in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Plus ₹ 74.17 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC ₹ 81.02 Lakhs
