Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 93.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 93.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQB dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Lexus NX which starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and Toyota bZ4X starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC ₹ 93.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price