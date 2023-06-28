BMW X1 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 52.61 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X1 top variant goes up to Rs. 56.02 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW X1 comes with a choice of engine BMW X1 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 52.61 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X1 top variant goes up to Rs. 56.02 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW X1 comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine and the most priced model is BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. The BMW X1 on road price in New Delhi for 1499.0 to 1995.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 52.61 - 56.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW X1 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. BMW X1 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW X1 is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in New Delhi, Jeep Wrangler which starts at Rs. 53.9 Lakhs in New Delhi and Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024 starting at Rs. 48 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine ₹ 52.61 Lakhs BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport ₹ 56.34 Lakhs BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport ₹ 56.02 Lakhs