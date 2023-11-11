Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 3.46 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.55 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 dealers and showrooms in Ghaziabad for best offers.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs in Ghaziabad, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which starts at Rs. 2.92 Lakhs in Ghaziabad and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green ₹ 3.46 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red ₹ 3.46 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe ₹ 3.55 Lakhs
