KTM 390 Duke Specifications

KTM 390 Duke starting price is Rs. 2,90,000 in India. KTM 390 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 390 Duke Specs

KTM 390 Duke comes with 373.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Duke starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Duke sits in the

KTM 390 Duke Specifications and Features

KTM BS6
Dry Weight
163 kg
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Saddle Height
830 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Wheelbase
1357
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc
Clutch
Assist & Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
89 mm
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Full Control Over Incoming Calls and An Audio Player
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
390 Duke vs Speed 400
UPCOMING
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Norton 500

Norton 500

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
KTM 390 Duke News

Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
25 Nov 2022
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe
24 Nov 2022
Zontes 350R in Blue shade. There is also a Black and Silver available.&nbsp;
Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke
5 Oct 2022
KTM 390 Duke Expert Review

I have been using this bike for over a year now and as the Dukes are famously known as it is an absolute Pocket Rocket......

KTM 390 Duke Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 390 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 390 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.58 Lakhs.

KTM BS6
2.58 Lakhs*
373.2 cc
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

