Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 93,750.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 99,870 in Guwahati.
The lowest price model is
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 93,750.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 99,870 in Guwahati.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G H-Smart.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Guwahati, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Guwahati and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Guwahati.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 93,750 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 96,300 Honda Activa 6G DLX Limited Edition ₹ 1.01 Lakhs Honda Activa 6G H-Smart ₹ 99,870
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price