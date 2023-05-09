Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Ankleshwar starts from Rs. 79,260.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 81,140 in Ankleshwar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Ankleshwar for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Ankleshwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Ankleshwar, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Ankleshwar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Ankleshwar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 79,260 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 81,140
