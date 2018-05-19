HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

15.25 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail comes with 1746 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Softail starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Softail STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2320 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
297 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg
Height
680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
111 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
1746 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
100 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson News

The Deluxe stands out in the Harley Davidson Softail line-up as a classic retro-themed machine.
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe review: Old-school eye candy with all the modern tech
19 May 2018
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail price starts at ₹ 15.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail top variant price is ₹ 15.25 Lakhs.

Softail STD
15.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1746 cc
15.0 kmpl
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Harley-Davidson Bikes

