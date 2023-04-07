HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 starting price is Rs. 16,90,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with 1252 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pan America 1250 Special
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
3.8 L
Fuel Capacity
21.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
2265 mm
Wheelbase
1580 mm
Engine Oil
4.5 l
Dry Weight
228 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19,Rear :-170/60R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
152.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
72 mm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1
Displacement
1252 cc
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Revolution® Max 1250
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
105 mm
Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with electronically adjustable semi-active damping control. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6.8 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Harley-Davidson News

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
Pan America adventure tourer is seen as a shot at redemption of sorts from and for Harley Davidson.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled, Indian bikes affected
9 Dec 2021
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 price starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 top variant price is ₹ 19.99 Lakhs.

Pan America 1250 STD
16.9 Lakhs
1252 cc
Pan America 1250 Special
19.99 Lakhs
1252 cc
152.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

