Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special

22.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
View all Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 specs and features

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special Latest Updates

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special (top model) in

  • Fuel Capacity: 21.2 L
  • Length: 2265 mm
  • Max Power: 152.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Revolution® Max 1250
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special Price

    Pan America 1250 Special
    ₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1252 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,99,000
    RTO
    1,59,920
    Insurance
    45,078
    Accessories Charges
    19,990
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,23,988
    EMI@47,802/mo
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    3.8 L
    Fuel Capacity
    21.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    2265 mm
    Wheelbase
    1580 mm
    Engine Oil
    4.5 l
    Dry Weight
    228 kg
    Saddle Height
    789 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70R19,Rear :-170/60R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    152.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    72 mm
    Max Torque
    127 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    13.0:1
    Displacement
    1252 cc
    Clutch
    Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Revolution® Max 1250
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    105 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
    Front Suspension
    47mm inverted fork with electronically adjustable semi-active damping control. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    6.8 inch TFT
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 12 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special EMI
    EMI43,022 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,01,589
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,01,589
    Interest Amount
    5,79,728
    Payable Amount
    25,81,317

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 other Variants

    Pan America 1250 STD
    ₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1252 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,90,000
    RTO
    1,35,200
    Insurance
    40,228
    Accessories Charges
    16,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,82,328
    EMI@40,459/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
