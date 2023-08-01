Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBMWG 310 ROn Road Price in Kochi

BMW G 310 R On Road Price in Kochi

1/47
2/47
3/47
4/47
5/47
View all Images
6/47
2.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

G 310 R Price in Kochi

BMW G 310 R on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 3.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW G 310 R STD₹ 3.11 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW G 310 R Variant Wise Price List in Kochi

STD
₹3.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
313 cc
39.44 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,50,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
11,242
On-Road Price in Kochi
3,11,242
EMI@6,690/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

BMW G 310 R Alternatives

Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Delhi
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
RC 200 Price in Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Scrambler Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield Scram 411

2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Scram 411 Price in Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Yezdi Adventure Price in Delhi

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
The leaked patent image reveals a battery, motor and controller mounted within the G 310 R's frame, which could spawn BMW's entry electric motorcycle in the future
Is BMW working on an electric G 310 R? Leaked patents suggest so
12 Apr 2023
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
The new 2022 BMW G 310 R rivals to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke. &nbsp;
KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at 2.70 lakh
15 Jul 2022
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India.&nbsp;
BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy
24 Jun 2022
View all
 BMW G 310 R News

BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details