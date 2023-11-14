Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R STD

1/47
2/47
3/47
4/47
5/47
6/47
2.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW G 310 R Key Specs
Engine313 cc
Mileage39.44 kmpl
View all G 310 R specs and features

G 310 R STD Latest Updates

G 310 R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.81 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2005 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 39.44 kmpl
  • Max Power: 34 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication
    Mileage of STD is 39.44 kmpl.

    BMW G 310 R STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    313 cc
    39.44 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,50,000
    RTO
    20,000
    Insurance
    11,242
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,81,242
    EMI@6,045/mo
    Check latest Offers
    BMW G 310 R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    345 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    1 L
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Load Capacity
    181 kg
    Length
    2005 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380 mm
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    849 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    8.01s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    16.57m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    3.21s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    5.25s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.05s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    3.29s
    Highway Mileage
    39.44 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    44.69m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    29.43m
    City Mileage
    32.46 kmpl
    Top Speed
    143 kmph
    Max Power
    34 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.9:1
    Displacement
    313 cc
    Clutch
    Multi-disc clutch in oil bath
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    80 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular space frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Upside down fork, Ø 41 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Electric throttle Ride by Wire,
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Alternator
    Three-phase alternator with 308 W
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance-Free
    BMW G 310 R STD EMI
    EMI5,440 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,53,117
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,53,117
    Interest Amount
    73,311
    Payable Amount
    3,26,428

