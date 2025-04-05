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HomeCompare BikesG 310 R vs RC 200

BMW G 310 R vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 BMW G 310 R or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
G 310 R vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 r Rc 200
BrandBMWKTM
Price₹ 2.9 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage32.46 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc199.5 cc
Power34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
STD
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.7 l
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg160 kg
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm824 mm
Width
849 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km479.5 km
Max Speed
143 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm49 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubrication1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm72 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Front Suspension
Upside down fork , 41 mmWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing armWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by WireSuperMoto ABS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,26,7672,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0002,14,721
RTO
23,20017,177
Insurance
13,56712,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0235,248

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Latest Car & Bike News

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BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get festive offers, 0 down payment, extended warranty and more
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22 May 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
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31 May 2025
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