In 2026 BMW G 310 R or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 R Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 R engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 R in 3 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The G 310 R mileage is around 32.46 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
G 310 R vs RC 200 Comparison