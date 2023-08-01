Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW G 310 R on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 2.81 Lakhs.
BMW G 310 R dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW G 310 R on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW G 310 R is mainly compared to Jawa 42 Bobber which starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs in Chennai, KTM RC 200 which starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Chennai and Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler starting at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW G 310 R STD ₹ 2.81 Lakhs
