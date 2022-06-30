HT Auto
  • demo

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹60,310 - 69,760**Ex-showroom price
    97.0 cc 60.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    ₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    346.0 cc 38.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Hero HF Deluxe

    ₹47,385 - 63,425**Ex-showroom price
    97.0 cc 65.0 kmpl
  TVS Sport

    • TVS Sport

    ₹46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
    109.0 cc 70.0 kmpl
  TVS XL100

    • TVS XL100

    ₹39,990 - 54,009**Ex-showroom price
    99.0 cc 51.5 kmpl
  • demo

    • Bajaj Platina 100

    ₹46,816 - 65,952**Ex-showroom price
    102.0 cc 72.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Kawasaki KX 100

    ₹4.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    99.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Kawasaki KX 250

    ₹7.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 28.0 kmpl
  UPCOMING
Yamaha SR400

    • Yamaha SR400

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  DISCONTINUED
Bajaj CT100

    • Bajaj CT100

    ₹40,730 - 58,080**Last Recorded Price
    102.0 cc 70.0 kmpl

