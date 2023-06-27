BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT on road price in Uttar Dinajpur starts from Rs. 80,000. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT on road price in Uttar Dinajpur starts from Rs. 80,000. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT dealers and showrooms in Uttar Dinajpur for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT on road price breakup in Uttar Dinajpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD ₹ 80,000