BattRE Electric IOT falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79,999. It offers many features like Keyless Ignition, Low Battery Indicator, Charging Point, EBS, Carry Hook and specs like:
Max Speed: 110 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 30 Ah
BattRE Electric MobilityBattRE Electric IOT IOT STD Price