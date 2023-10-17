Saved Articles

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD

79,999*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Key Specs
Max Speed110 Kmph
BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD Latest Updates

BattRE Electric IOT falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79,999. It offers many

  • Max Speed: 110 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 48 V, 30 Ah
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD Price

    IOT STD
    ₹ 79,999*On-Road Price
    110 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    79,999
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,999
    EMI@1,719/mo
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1800 mm
    Kerb Weight
    65 kg
    Height
    1100 mm
    Width
    700 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Max Speed
    110 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Adjustable Hydraulic coilover
    Front Suspension
    Hydraulic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Keyless Ignition
    Yes
    EBS
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Battery Status, Maps, Location, Mode information, Reverse mode
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    48 V, 30 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ion
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD EMI
    EMI1,548 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    71,999
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    71,999
    Interest Amount
    20,853
    Payable Amount
    92,852

