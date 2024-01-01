Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in North Tripura starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in North Tripura starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in North Tripura for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in North Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in North Tripura, Bajaj Pulsar N150 which starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs in North Tripura and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in North Tripura. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.08 Lakhs