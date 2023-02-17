Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Chamoli starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Chamoli starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220F dealers and showrooms in Chamoli for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price breakup in Chamoli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Chamoli, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Chamoli and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Chamoli. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs