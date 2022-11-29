Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Karimganj starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Karimganj starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Karimganj for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Karimganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Karimganj, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Karimganj and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Karimganj. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.22 Lakhs