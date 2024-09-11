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Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Apache rtr 160
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc159.7 cc
Power8.42 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L12 L
Length
1850 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg137 kg
Height
1170 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm790 mm
Width
707 mm730 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
88,3391,12,190
RTO
7,0678,975
Insurance
6,42511,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,850

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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