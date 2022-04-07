|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:2
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹83,836
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,637
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹6,341
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹4,858
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,801
|₹2,588