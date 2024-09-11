In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS