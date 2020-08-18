Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Dashboard Smart Storage Front and Rear Door Map Pockets Front Seat Back Pockets AC Info Display InFinity Instrument Cluster Digital Speedometer On Board Computer Inside Door Handle Chrome Parking Brake Button Chrome Leather Gear Shift Knob Interior Harmony Black and Lvory Interior Deco Accents Anodized Rouge Passion Or Blue Pacifique Seat Black Leatherette
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Speed Alert, Walk Away Lock
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial,Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Moonstone Black Wheel Arch Cladding Chrome Exhaust Tip Floating Indicators Welcome Function Fashion Inspired Dualtone Roof Styling Body Coloured Outer Door Handles Satin Finish Front and Rear Skid Plates Body Side Cladding Chrome Jewel
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes