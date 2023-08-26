Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 81.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 81.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQB dealers and showrooms in Ernakulam for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price breakup in Ernakulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs in Ernakulam, Lexus NX which starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs in Ernakulam and Toyota bZ4X starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Ernakulam.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC ₹ 81.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price