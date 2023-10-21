Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz E-Class On Road Price in New Delhi

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs*
E-Class Price in New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 74.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz E-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 81.24 Lakhs in New Delhi. Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a choice of engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression₹ 74.05 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 220d Expression₹ 77.06 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Exclusive₹ 78.26 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 220d Exclusive₹ 81.24 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

E 200 Expression
₹74.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,50,000
RTO
6,74,000
Insurance
2,80,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
74,04,680
EMI@1,59,155/mo
E 220d Expression
₹77.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
E 200 Exclusive
₹78.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Automatic
E 220d Exclusive
₹81.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
A6 Price in New Delhi
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
S90 Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
M340i Price in New Delhi
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

55 - 61 Lakhs
C-Class 2022 Price in New Delhi
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

The 2024 Mercedes Benz E Class LWB gets 18 mm of additional length, of which 15 mm goes into the wheelbase
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase breaks cover, India launch next year
21 Oct 2023
The new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain estate comes with all-wheel drive, standard-fit air suspension, and some offroad-focused features.
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a high-riding offroad-worthy station wagon, debuts at IAA 2023 in Munich
6 Sept 2023
Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the pristine white shade
Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan bring home the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
9 Jun 2023
The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will debut in China soon with the India launch scheduled for sometime next year
New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB leaked in China, India launch next year
12 May 2023
Mercedes E-Class 2024 comes with a refreshed design which is a mix of modern elements along with its traditional look.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 launched with level 4 ADAS and AI technology
26 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
<p>It may not have the iconic gullwing doors or the raw power of its predecessor, but the AMG GT feels more refined and better engineered than the SLS.</p>
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S First Drive Video Review
9 Jan 2015
Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

    In New Delhi, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression is Rs 74,04,680.
    The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression in New Delhi is Rs 6,74,000.
    The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression in New Delhi is Rs 2,80,180.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 64,50,000, RTO - Rs. 6,74,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,80,180, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 74,04,680 .
    Top model of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is Mercedes-Benz E 350d AMG Line and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 81,24,440.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 74,04,680 and goes up to Rs. 81,24,440. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi will be Rs. 1,50,140. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
