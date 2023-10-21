What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi? In New Delhi, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression is Rs 74,04,680.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression in New Delhi is Rs 6,74,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression in New Delhi is Rs 2,80,180.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 64,50,000, RTO - Rs. 6,74,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,80,180, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in New Delhi as Rs. 74,04,680.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class Top Model? Top model of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is Mercedes-Benz E 350d AMG Line and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 81,24,440.

