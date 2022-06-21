No Variant Available

16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down)

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mercedes-Benz says the E-Class is 'crafted for the Indian market'. It features an elongated bonnet that's coupled with a coupé-esque roof flowing into a sensual, wide-looking tail-end that creates an exciting silhouette. Its variant list includes Expression - E 200 & E 220d, Exclusive - E 200 & E 220d, Elite – E 350d, E-Class All-Terrain and E 63 S 4MATIC+.