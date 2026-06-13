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Vitara BrezzaMileageUser ReviewsImages
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
1/7
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
2/7
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
3/7
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
4/7
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
5/7

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezzais Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specs

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.0 - 18.7 kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More