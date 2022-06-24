Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Vitara Brezza is 198. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza price starts at ₹ 7.61 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza top variant price is ₹ 11.19 Lakhs.
₹7.61 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.67 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.42 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.87 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.9 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.62 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.1 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.19 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
