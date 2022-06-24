HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,61,152 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specs

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
K15B ISG
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
900.48
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
198
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2500
Kerb Weight
1140
Height
1640
Width
1790
Bootspace
328
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza price starts at ₹ 7.61 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza top variant price is ₹ 11.19 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
7.61 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi
8.67 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXi
9.42 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi AT SHVS
9.87 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXi Plus
9.9 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXI Plus Dual Tone
9.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXi AT SHVS
10.62 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXi Plus AT SHVS
11.1 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone
11.19 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

