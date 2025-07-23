Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Images

Pocket Friendly Compact SUV

it's very comfortable in city traffic, and it inspires confidence on highways, especially while overtaking. I’m getting a mileage of around 14–15 kmpl, which is reasonable for daily use. One aspect I really appreciate is the seat comfort, particularly on long drives. However, I felt that the rear seat could offer slightly better thigh support. Overall, if you're looking for a reliable compact SUV with good looks, decent features, and the backing of Maruti’s widespread service network, the Brezza ZXI is a great choice. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone seeking a value-for-money SUV under budget.

By: Harshansh Gupta ( Jul 23, 2025 )