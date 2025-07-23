Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Images

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Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

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7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vitara Brezza
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Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza User Reviews & Ratings

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Pocket Friendly Compact SUV
it's very comfortable in city traffic, and it inspires confidence on highways, especially while overtaking. I’m getting a mileage of around 14–15 kmpl, which is reasonable for daily use. One aspect I really appreciate is the seat comfort, particularly on long drives. However, I felt that the rear seat could offer slightly better thigh support. Overall, if you're looking for a reliable compact SUV with good looks, decent features, and the backing of Maruti’s widespread service network, the Brezza ZXI is a great choice. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone seeking a value-for-money SUV under budget.
By: Harshansh Gupta (Jul 23, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Related News

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2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
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Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
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