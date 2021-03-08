Home > Hyundai > Venue > Hyundai Venue On Road Price in Sanand

Hyundai Venue On Road Price in Sanand

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Venue E 1.2 Petrol

₹ 7.66 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Ex Showroom Price
686,700
RTO
40,983
Insurance
38,587
On-Road Price
766,270
EMI

Starts from ₹13,687*
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Driving Range
788 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.52 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axie with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1590 mm
Width
1770 mm
Bootspace
350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Venue S 1.2 Petrol

₹ 8.44 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue E 1.5 CRDi

₹ 9.23 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue S Plus 1.2 Petrol

₹ 9.42 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue S 1.0 Turbo

₹ 9.56 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue S 1.5 CRDi

₹ 10.22 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue S 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹ 10.69 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX 1.0 Turbo

₹ 11.01 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX 1.0 Turbo iMT

₹ 11.03 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX 1.5 CRDi

₹ 11.1 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue Sport SX 1.0 Turbo iMT

₹ 11.35 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue Sport SX 1.5 CRDi

₹ 11.53 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo

₹ 12.16 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT

₹ 12.3 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue Sport SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT

₹ 12.44 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX (O) 1.5 CRDi

₹ 12.72 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue SX Plus 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹ 12.66 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand

Venue Sport SX (O) 1.5 CRDi

₹ 12.85 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sanand