Aura E 1.2 Petrol ₹ 5.92 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 777 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 21 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Internally Adjustable Power Windows Front Only Exterior Door Handles Black Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Black Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Storage Cup Holders Front Only Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Entertainment, Information & Communication Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Driver Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura S 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.68 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 777 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 21 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura S 1.2 AMT Petrol ₹ 7.18 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 740 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 20 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX 1.2 Petrol ₹ 7.37 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 777 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 21 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura S 1.2 CNG Petrol ₹ 7.44 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Alternate Fuel Petrol Driving Range 1820 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 28 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type CNG Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 65 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura S 1.2 CRDi ₹ 7.85 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Driving Range 925 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 165 / 70 R14 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol ₹ 7.93 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 777 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 21 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol ₹ 8.12 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 Kappa Petrol Driving Range 740 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 20 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura S 1.2 AMT CRDi ₹ 8.35 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Driving Range 925 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Unpainted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX Plus 1.0 Petrol ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.0 Turbo GDi Driving Range 777 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 21 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 99 bhp @ 6000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Black with Red inserts Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX 1.2 (O) CRDi ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Driving Range 925 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price Onroad Price in Quaid-E-Milleth not available EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹11,882* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Driving Range 925 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut Rear Tyres 175 / 60 R15 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Height 1520 mm Width 1680 mm Capacity Bootspace 402 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal with Remote Rear Defogger Yes Storage Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen Projector Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Dual Tone Grey Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

