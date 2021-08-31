TVS Radeon on road price in Nuvem starts from Rs. 73,830. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 80,480 in Nuvem. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon TVS Radeon on road price in Nuvem starts from Rs. 73,830. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 80,480 in Nuvem. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6. Visit your nearest TVS Radeon dealers and showrooms in Nuvem for best offers. TVS Radeon on road price breakup in Nuvem includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 ₹ 73,830 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 ₹ 77,150 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6 ₹ 80,480