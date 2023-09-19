Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.10 Lakhs in New Delhi. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.10 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP BS6 and the most priced model is Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in New Delhi, Yamaha XSR155 which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in New Delhi and Bajaj Pulsar N250 starting at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP BS6 ₹ 2.07 Lakhs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 ₹ 2.10 Lakhs