PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Iritty starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Iritty starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G dealers and showrooms in Iritty for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price breakup in Iritty includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G STD ₹ 84,000