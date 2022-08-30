HT Auto
Aprilia SXR 160 Specifications

Aprilia SXR 160 starting price is Rs. 1,25,998 in India. Aprilia SXR 160 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia SXR 160 Specs

Aprilia SXR 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 46.21 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres. ...Read More

Aprilia SXR 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
1.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Saddle Height
775 mm
Underseat storage
21 L
Fuel Capacity
7 L
Load Capacity
148 kg
Length
1960 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml
Height
1205 mm
Width
803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.36 mm
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.80s
Highway Mileage
46.21 kmpl
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.61s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.70 mm
City Mileage
47 kmpl
Top Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronics EMS
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1
Displacement
160 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

Aprilia SXR 160 Alternatives

Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs
SXR 160 vs Aerox 155
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
Vespa SXL 125

Vespa SXL 125

1.35 - 1.41 Lakhs
SXR 160 vs SXL 125
UPCOMING
Honda Vario 160

Honda Vario 160

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Vespa VXL 125

Vespa VXL 125

1.31 - 1.32 Lakhs
SXR 160 vs VXL 125

Aprilia SXR 160 News

Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
Aprilia range of scooters are now costlier in India,
Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details
17 May 2022
Aprilia SXR 160 Variants & Price List

Aprilia SXR 160 price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SXR 160 comes in 1 variants.

STD
1.26 Lakhs*
160 cc
46.21 kmpl
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

