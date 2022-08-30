Aprilia SXR 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 46.21 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres. The price of SXR 160 starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia SXR 160 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less