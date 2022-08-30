Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia SXR 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 46.21 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres. The price of SXR 160 starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia SXR 160 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Aprilia SXR 160 price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SXR 160 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia SXR 160 top variant price is ₹ 1.26 Lakhs.
₹1.26 Lakhs*
160 cc
46.21 kmpl
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
