Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Aprilia SXR 160 STD

1/39
2/39
3/39
4/39
5/39
View all Images
6/39
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Aprilia SXR 160 Key Specs
Engine160 cc
Mileage46.21 kmpl
View all SXR 160 specs and features

SXR 160 STD Latest Updates

SXR 160 falls under Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of SXR 160 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 7 L
  • Length: 1960 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 46.21 kmpl
  • Max Power: 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
    • Mileage of STD is 46.21 kmpl....Read More

    Aprilia SXR 160 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160 cc
    46.21 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,27,384
    RTO
    10,190
    Insurance
    9,180
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,46,754
    EMI@3,154/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Aprilia SXR 160 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    1.5 L
    Fuel Capacity
    7 L
    Load Capacity
    148 kg
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    1960 mm
    Wheelbase
    1363 mm
    Engine Oil
    800 ml
    Kerb Weight
    129 kg
    Height
    1205 mm
    Saddle Height
    775 mm
    Width
    803 mm
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    18.36 mm
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    14.14s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    7.80s
    Highway Mileage
    46.21 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
    3.61s
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    33.70 mm
    City Mileage
    47 kmpl
    Top Speed
    93 kmph
    Max Power
    10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
    Stroke
    60.6 mm
    Max Torque
    11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Electronics EMS
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    8.8:1
    Displacement
    160 cc
    Clutch
    Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Chassis with open single cradle
    Rear Suspension
    Adjustable mono shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Front fork with 30 mm inner tube
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Real Time Mileage Indicator
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF
    Aprilia SXR 160 STD EMI
    EMI2,839 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,32,078
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,32,078
    Interest Amount
    38,254
    Payable Amount
    1,70,332

    Aprilia SXR 160 Alternatives

    Vespa SXL 125

    Vespa SXL 125 FL CBS BS6

    1.35 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 160 vs SXL 125
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125 STD

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 160 vs SXR 125
    Vespa VXL 125

    Vespa VXL 125 FL CBS BS6

    1.31 - 1.32 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 160 vs VXL 125

    Popular Aprilia Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Aprilia Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details