|Max Power
|10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronics EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|-
|Displacement
|160 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,46,754
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,384
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹10,190
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,180
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,154
|₹2,166