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Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Access 125 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Iqube
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 77,684₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1835 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Height
1155 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes30 L
Saddle Height
856 mm-
Width
680 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes30 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,3751,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
77,2841,11,422
RTO
9,7520
Insurance
6,3395,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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