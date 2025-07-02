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HomeCompare BikesSP 125 vs RayZR 125

Honda SP 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SP 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 89,748₹ 74,960
Mileage63 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc125 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
2027 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg99 kg
Height
1091 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm785 mm
Width
785 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38286,928
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74874,960
RTO
7,1795,996
Insurance
6,4555,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2221,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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