In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS