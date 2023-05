These models have an expected price starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs. To explore the specifications, images and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out. Top Upcoming Cars Under 1 Crores Price List (2023) in India Model Name Expected Price Expected Launch Date Tesla Model S ₹ 70 Lakhs - 1 Cr 31 Jan 2024 Tesla Model 3 ₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs 31 Jan 2025 Hyundai Nexo ₹ 65 Lakhs 05 Jun 2023 BYD Seal ₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs 01 Nov 2023 Mahindra XUV e9 ₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs 15 Apr 2025

In India, there are 18 upcoming cars under 1 crores that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Nexo, BYD Seal, Mahindra XUV e9.