What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Bhavnagar is Rs 5,62,000.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bhavnagar is Rs 29,695.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bhavnagar is Rs 31,905.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 29,695, Insurance - Rs. 31,905, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in ##cityName## as Rs. 5,62,000 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Top Model? Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Bhavnagar is Rs. 6,39,672.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago? The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Bhavnagar starts at Rs. 5,62,000 and goes upto Rs. 6,39,672. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.