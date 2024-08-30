Skoda Superb on road price in Hosur starts from Rs. 67.47 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Hosur starts from Rs. 67.47 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Hosur for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Hosur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Hosur, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Hosur and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Hosur. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 67.47 Lakhs