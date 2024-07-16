What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Thane? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 78,54,496 in Thane.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Thane? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 9,04,230 in Thane.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Thane? In Thane, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will be Rs 1,49,266.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Thane? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Thane: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,00,000, RTO - Rs. 9,04,230, Insurance - Rs. 1,49,266, FASTag - Rs. 1,000, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in ##cityName## is Rs. 78,54,496.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe is the Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 81,10,059 on the road in Thane.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe? Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe's on-road price in Thane starts at Rs. 78,54,496 and rises to Rs. 81,10,059. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.