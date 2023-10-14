What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur? In Nagpur, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 51,22,285.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur? In Nagpur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 5,91,800.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur? The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Nagpur are Rs 1,69,985.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 5,91,800, Insurance - Rs. 1,69,985, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur as Rs. 51,22,285 .

