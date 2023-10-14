Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzGLAOn Road Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz GLA On Road Price in Nagpur

1/2
2/2
43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

GLA Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 51.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 57.21 Lakhs in Nagpur. Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200₹ 51.22 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d₹ 54.24 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC₹ 57.21 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLA Variant Wise Price List in Nagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200
₹51.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1332 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,60,000
RTO
5,91,800
Insurance
1,69,985
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Nagpur
51,22,285
EMI@1,10,098/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
220d
₹54.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
View breakup
220d 4MATIC
₹57.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLA Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fortuner Price in Nagpur
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q3 Price in Nagpur
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

48 Lakhs Onwards
Check GLA 2024 details
View similar Cars
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

41.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
XC40 Price in Nagpur

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA News

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets subtle tweaks to the styling and cabin for the new model year
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift makes global debut. India bound?
14 Oct 2023
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3
28 Jan 2023
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to show a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class and AI-powered assistant, while the Concept CLA will make its North American debut.
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz to showcase G-Class EV, Concept CLA and AI-powered assistant
25 Dec 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLA News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
<p>It may not have the iconic gullwing doors or the raw power of its predecessor, but the AMG GT feels more refined and better engineered than the SLS.</p>
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S First Drive Video Review
9 Jan 2015
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz GLA FAQs

In Nagpur, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 51,22,285.
In Nagpur, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 5,91,800.
The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Nagpur are Rs 1,69,985.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 5,91,800, Insurance - Rs. 1,69,985, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in ##cityName## as Rs. 51,22,285 .
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Gla is the Mercedes-Benz 220d 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 57,21,209 in Nagpur.
The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur starts at Rs. 51,22,285 and goes upto Rs. 57,21,209. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gla in Nagpur will be Rs. 1,03,861. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

1.35 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details