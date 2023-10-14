Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 51.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 57.21 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Nagpur for 1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 51.22 - 57.21 Lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Nagpur, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Nagpur and Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024 starting at Rs. 48 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 ₹ 51.22 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d ₹ 54.24 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC ₹ 57.21 Lakhs
